The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2021 grants program to support new collaborative projects that will benefit communities throughout the Florida Keys. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 28, and the online application form is available at cffk.org/grants.
The foundation’s “Moving Forward, Better Together” grants program will award grants of $2,000 to $10,000 each to 501©(3) charitable nonprofits through a competitive grants process for projects that serve the Keys in areas including arts and culture, environment, education, health and human services, and more. Applications must be submitted online via the grant application portal.
Eligible projects must include a collaboration with another nonprofit serving the Keys. Projects should have a new or different component from the nonprofit’s regular activities, including reaching new audiences, introducing new services or implementing new strategies. Only one application per nonprofit is allowed.
Grant awards will be announced by the end of June. More information is available at cffk.org/grants or 305-292-1502.