Florida gas prices dropped another 15 cents last week, contributing to a 62-cent per gallon decline over five weeks, according to AAA.
On Sunday, July 17, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.27 per gallon. This time last year, the price was $3 a gallon. On average, it costs $64 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $9 less than what drivers paid when gas prices hit their peak of $4.89 in mid-June.
“For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Oil prices suffered significant drops last week, clearing the way for additional discounts at the pump. Although global supplies remain an ongoing concern, the (U.S. Energy Information Administration) reported a steep drop in domestic gasoline demand. While this might be an anomaly, the market is taking it as an indicator that Americans could be shifting driving habits in response to high prices.
“Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week,” Jenkins continued. “However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season. If a major storm makes landfall along the Gulf coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi, prices could spike due to concerns about fuel supplies.”
Last week, the U.S. price of oil dropped nearly $10 a barrel, but recovered a couple bucks by the end of the week. The closing price of $97.59 per barrel on July 15 is $7.20 per barrel (7%) less than the week before. On June 8, the U.S. price of oil settled at a monthly high of $122.11 per barrel. That drove the state average to a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.