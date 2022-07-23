Florida gas prices dropped another 15 cents last week, contributing to a 62-cent per gallon decline over five weeks, according to AAA.

On Sunday, July 17, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.27 per gallon. This time last year, the price was $3 a gallon. On average, it costs $64 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $9 less than what drivers paid when gas prices hit their peak of $4.89 in mid-June.