Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago, according to AAA.

The state average has dropped 79 cents per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June. On Sunday, July 24, the state average was $4.10 per gallon, yet drivers are finding pump prices well below $4 a gallon in some regions. At the rate pump prices are declining, the state average could slip below $4 a gallon this week, for the first time since March 6.