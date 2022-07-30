Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago, according to AAA.
The state average has dropped 79 cents per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June. On Sunday, July 24, the state average was $4.10 per gallon, yet drivers are finding pump prices well below $4 a gallon in some regions. At the rate pump prices are declining, the state average could slip below $4 a gallon this week, for the first time since March 6.
The cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas has declined nearly $12 since mid-June. When prices were at their peak, it cost an average of $73 for a fill-up. Now, it’s about $61.50.
“Gas prices continue their downward march after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.
“Meanwhile, gas prices are under additional downward pressure due to a pullback in gasoline demand. The latest readings from the (U.S. Energy Information Administration) put gasoline demand at 5%-10% below year-ago levels. This has those in the market believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices. Those prices at the pump are moving lower as a result.”
The U.S. price for crude oil settled at $94.70 per barrel on Friday, July 22. That’s $2.89 (3%) less than the week before.