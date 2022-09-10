Florida gas prices declined during the past week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to AAA. Holiday travelers, however, paid the fourth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. The all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set in 2012 at $3.78 per gallon.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.52. That’s 50 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid during last year’s holiday. The average full tank of gas now costs nearly $53. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when Florida’s state average was at its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.