Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during the past two weeks, according to AAA. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way.

The state average dropped 59 cents per gallon, through the end of November and much of December, then rebounded 32 cents per gallon in the final days of 2022 and into 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you