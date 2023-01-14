Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during the past two weeks, according to AAA. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way.
The state average dropped 59 cents per gallon, through the end of November and much of December, then rebounded 32 cents per gallon in the final days of 2022 and into 2023.
“Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last week, we saw fuel prices retreat again, as refinery activity ramped back up and the market turned bearish on global fuel demand, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in China. Retail prices could drop 10-20 cents in the coming weeks, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.”
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the state average was $3.30 per gallon, or 10 cents more than this time last year. In 2022, gas prices reached a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in June. The 2022 low was set on Dec. 26 at $2.99 per gallon.
Oil prices remain the key factor in what drives prices at the pump. About half the price of gasoline is set by the price of oil. When gas prices plunged in early December, the U.S. price of oil had fallen from $92 per barrel to $71. During the final week of 2022, oil rebounded to $86 per barrel and dragged gas prices up. Oil prices then plummeted to $73.77 per barrel as of Friday, Jan. 6.