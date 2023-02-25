Florida gas prices shrugged off upward pressure and sank another 9 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average has now declined for three consecutive weeks, falling a total of 28 cents per gallon since late January.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since mid-January. It’s a nickel more than this year’s low of $3.24 per gallon, and below the 2023 high of $3.58.