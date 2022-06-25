Florida gas prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops, according to AAA. The national average price for regular unleaded is once again back below $5 a gallon. For now, it looks like the state average won’t make it that high.
Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, June 19. The state average declined 7 cents last week after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.
“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week. The losses are being tied to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession. Prices also faced resistance on reports that the Biden administration is considering possible limits on petroleum exports, which have increased in recent weeks due to rising international competition for fuel.
“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Jenkins continued. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”
The U.S. price of oil dropped 9% last week. The June 17 settlement of $109.56 per barrel was $11.11 less than the week before. Gasoline futures lost 38 cents on the week, for a combined two-week loss of 46 cents.