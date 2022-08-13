Florida gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week, declining 14 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. The state average is now $3.79 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since March 4.

The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13. The average cost for a fill-up is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago.