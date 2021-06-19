Florida gas prices increased as projected in last week’s AAA Gas Price Brief. The state average jumped 12 cents last week, following significant gains in the prices of crude oil and gasoline futures, as the recovery in global fuel demand outpaces supply.
Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive prices at the pump since November 2014. The state average of $2.97 per gallon is 12 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago and 44 cents more than this time in 2019. Pump prices are now averaging 6 cents more than the previous 2021 high set in March. It is also 5 cents more than the highest price in 2018.
“It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week.”
Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, $3.08; Panama City, $3.06; and Tallahassee, $3.02.
Least expensive metro markets: Punta Gorda, $2.93; Orlando, $2.94; Jacksonville, $2.94; and Fort Myers-Cape Coral, $2.94.