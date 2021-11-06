After rocketing higher for most of the month, gas prices were holding steady as October came to a close, according to the American Automobile Association.
Florida gas prices increased a total of 27 cents over the course of two weeks in October. However, prices at the pump finally plateaued at around $3.31 per gallon during the last 12 days of the month.
“Although oil prices remain elevated, they seem to have leveled off, which helped prevent any additional spikes at the pump last week,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Drivers could see another week of stagnant gas prices, unless there are any big shifts in what has become an extremely tight crude oil market.”
On Friday, the price for U.S. crude settled at $83.57 per barrel. That was 19 cents less than the week before, and the first weekly loss in 10 weeks. The price of crude increased a total of 12% in October, rising from $75.88 to a high of $84.65 early last week. The increased cost of crude raises the cost of producing gasoline.
Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon on Sunday, Oct 31. That’s the most expensive daily average in seven years (October 2014). The state average is 25 cents more than last month and $1.26 per gallon more than this time last year.
The most expensive metro markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.46), Fort Lauderdale ($3.35) and Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33). The least expensive metro markets were Punta Gorda ($3.24), Sebring ($3.25), The Villages ($3.27) and Melbourne-Titusville ($3.27).