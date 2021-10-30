Florida gas prices stabilized over the weekend after rising another 13 cents the prior week. The state average now sits at $3.31 per gallon. That’s a new 2021 high, and the most expensive daily average price since October 2014, according to Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman.
Florida pump prices have climbed a total of 26 cents this month. Florida drivers are now paying $1.23 per gallon more than this time last year, and 89 cents more than this time in 2019.
“Gas prices have been dragged higher by skyrocketing crude oil prices,” Jenkins said. “Crude oil prices have faced tremendous upward pressure, because global fuel demand is outpacing global production and supply levels. Although oil prices increased again last week, it was by a smaller margin than the weeks before. Fortunately, gasoline futures held steady. So even if gas prices increase again this week, it shouldn’t be as significant of a jump as what drivers have experienced so far this month.”
The price of U.S. crude oil has climbed 76% this year, going from $47 per barrel in January to nearly $84 a barrel last week. In October alone, oil prices have jumped 10%, rising to $83.76 per barrel from $75.88.
The most expensive metro markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.46), Fort Lauderdale ($3.35) and Port St. Lucie ($3.34). The least expensive metro markets were Pensacola ($3.24), Jacksonville ($3.28), Panama City ($3.28) and Punta Gorda ($3.29)