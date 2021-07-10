Every March, for nearly 10 years in a row, Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys has hosted a cocktail party fundraiser in the Upper Keys. This year, however, the organization canceled the annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the cocktail party, HFHUK has rolled out the “Help Us Build It” online auction campaign to raise $1 million.
During July, HFHUK is hosting an online auction to help raise funds to build local, affordable housing, specifically four units at Keys Heights in Islamorada The online auction has a number of items available for bid, from a golf cart donated by Riva Motorsports to kiteboarding lessons from oTHERside Board Sports. Other items include bottles of wine from the Jon Landau family wine cellar, a wine suitcase, personal training from LindsF Fitness, dinner with Islamorada artist Pasta Pantaleo, art, hotel stays and a ride on the Cruisin’ Tiki for six people.
Visit www.habitatupperkeys.com/auction to participate in the online auction through July 31.