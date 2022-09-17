Although the summer travel season just came to an end, Floridians are already beginning to lock in their plans for the holidays, according to AAA.
When AAA fielded a travel survey in the summer, 26% of Florida travelers had plans to take a trip during the holidays. Of those, 59% said they would book earlier than in years past, due to higher travel prices.
According to the survey, 68% of Thanksgiving travelers will finalize plans by the end of September. Meanwhile, the share of those finalizing Christmas plans are evenly spread out between now and the end of November.
“Travelers expecting to fly this Thanksgiving should start locking in those plans now,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s vice president of travel. “Airline staffing shortages have resulted in fewer flights and higher prices. As we get closer to the holidays, airfares are likely to get even more expensive as flights fill up. Our best advice is simple. Book early. This will increase the odds of finding the flight you want at a competitive price.”
Three-in-five (59%) of travelers plan to take at least one flight during the holiday season. Of those not planning a flight, 38% say it’s because their destination is close enough that a flight is not required. However, 50% say they don’t plan to fly because they’re concerned their flights will be canceled or delayed. Meanwhile, 32% blame the higher cost of airfares, and 29% are still worried about contracting COVID-19 on a plane.