Lower Keys Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Acute Care Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Lower Keys Medical Center underwent an unannounced onsite review Feb. 16-18. During the visit, commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Acute Care Hospital Accreditation standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Lower Keys Medical Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Lower Keys Medical Center is also accredited by The Joint Commission for Laboratory Services and as a Primary Stroke Center. Other accreditations include the American College of Cardiology as a Chest Pain Center, the American College of Radiology for Mammography, and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for Echocardiography Services.