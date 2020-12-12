Mariners Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission’s performance standards for providing safe and quality patient care.
The Tavernier-based hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with laboratory standards spanning several areas. The commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“We are pleased to earn this accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Rick Freeburg, CEO of Mariners Hospital. “The achievement demonstrates our commitment to the highest level of care for our patients.”
Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive with The Joint Commission, said, “As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible. We commend Mariners Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”