The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent update to prioritize “traveler accommodation” under the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ categories of essential workers was hailed last week by Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
“Thanks to AHLA’s ongoing efforts, the CDC has updated its guidelines prioritizing hotel workers under Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” Rogers said. “This is a significant achievement that directly impacts the health and safety of hotel workers across the country. It also recognizes that hotel employees continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic.”
While hotels have protocols to limit contact between employees and guests, prioritizing employees with access to the vaccine will provide another layer of protection.
“Travel and tourism are critical drivers of the American economy, and while travel demand has hit record lows, ensuring hotel employees are prioritized during the vaccine rollout will help keep both employees and guests safe when it becomes safe to travel and resume meetings and events once again,” Rogers said.