From left, Commissioner Annette Mobley, Alexandra Walsh-Durso, Maria Noa, Vice Chairman Bob Dean, Jeremiah Osborne, Nataly Cisneros, Chairman Johnny Parks and Resident Activities Coordinator Gary Young.
Sofia Lyashenko-Soroka and Kenneth Vilchez-Rodriguez were selected for the Gulf Atlantic Bank Meritorious Scholarship Award.
The Key West Housing Authority doubled its scholarship funding this year to $2,400 to assist graduating seniors who are also Housing Authority residents with their dream of attending college. The funds were allocated to four awards. The first-place recipient, Jeremiah Osborne, was awarded $1,000. The second-place recipient, Nataly Cisneros, received $650. The third-place recipient, Alexandra Walsh-Druso, received $500 and the honorable mention recipient, Maria Noa, was awarded $250.
Gulf Atlantic Bank chose to partner with the Key West Housing Authority this year and offered two inaugural scholarships in the amount of $500 each, also for graduating seniors who are Housing Authority residents. Sofia Lyashenko-Soroka and Kenneth Vilchez-Rodriguez were the students selected for the Gulf Atlantic Bank Meritorious Scholarship Award.