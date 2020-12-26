The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is set to close the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) program on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
With more than $200 million committed, this initiative was launched in July to assist Floridians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), these funds are directed to assist residents living in Florida Housing’s multifamily and special needs developments, as well as Florida residents needing mortgage and rental assistance as a result of the pandemic.
All funds must be expended by the program’s conclusion on Dec. 30, 2020. Homeowners and renters affected by COVID-19 who have not yet applied are encouraged to do so immediately.
“As the state’s housing finance agency, providing housing assistance to those who need it most has always been our top priority,” said Trey Price, executive director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “As the CRF program comes to a close, we are proud to have assisted tens of thousands of Florida households in just five months. With only a few weeks left until the end of this program, we strongly encourage homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic to contact your local government housing office today if you are in need of assistance.”
This is the last month that impacted homeowners and renters can apply for CRF assistance through their local government housing office. The toll-free Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters Information Line at 1-888-362-7885 is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monroe County residents may also call 1-407-462-6890.