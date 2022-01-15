Index Investment Group, a Jupiter-based investment and development company, has sold its portfolio of 151 units at two multifamily rental communities in Marathon for $52.5 million to IMC Equity Group.
Tarpon Harbour and Seaward Landing were developed and completed by Index Investment Group in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Both properties are fully leased and have views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tarpon Harbour includes 106 rental units at 6973 Overseas Highway on a 8.72-acre parcel. The property has 53 elevated two-story buildings with two- and three-bedroom options as well as a clubhouse, leasing center, two pools, a private community beach, fitness center and a dock with boat slips.
Seaward Landing features 45 units at 8700 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL on a 3-acre parcel. The property has six two-story garden-style buildings on raised platforms as well as a leasing center, children’s playground, dog park green area and barbecue area.
“IMC Equity Group was very efficient to work with which made for an easy closing. We look forward to redeploying the funds from this sale toward our upcoming pipeline project portfolio” said Bjarne Borg, chairman and CEO of Index Investment Group.
IMC Equity Group, whose owner and CEO is Yoram Izhak, owns more than 10 million rentable square feet is a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential properties in Florida. They specialize in providing prospective tenants with the opportunity to lease in an environment that will enrich their business.