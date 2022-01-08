Keys Energy Services is advising customers that several helicopter-based repair projects on the transmission line (tieline) will be taking place from Key West to Marathon throughout January. These projects include repair of concrete transmission poles throughout KEYS territory and the replacement of the static line the protects the systems against lightning strikes on the line from Big Pine to Marathon.
KEYS customers should be aware of the helicopter flying near tieline poles along U.S. 1. Additionally, motorists are advised to drive safely while this work is in progress, and keep their focus on the road and not the helicopter overhead.
Some of these repairs cannot be performed on energized lines so KEYS will need to de-energize a portion of the TIELINE. Anticipated dates for that work are Jan. 11, 12, 13, 15, 19, 20, 22 and 24, weather permitting. While portions of the line are de-energized, all KEYS customers will be powered via local generation and should not experience an interruption in service. In the event a power outage occurs during this time, KEYS’ crews will work to restore service as quickly as possible.
Grays Power Supply was selected as the vendor for the pole repair project, which includes 384 poles, at an estimated total cost to KEYS of $6,166,767.33. Michels Power Incorporated was selected as the vendor for the static line replacement project at a total cost to KEYS of $1,590,252.03.