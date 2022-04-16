Juan Llera, center, KEYS’ safety and risk management coordinator, receives the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award on behalf of the utility from Alex Hofmann, APPA vice president of technical and operations services, left, and Robert Scudder, APPA safety committee chair.
Keys Energy Services has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022. KEYS earned a first-place award in the category of utilities with 110,000 to 249,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.
“In our industry, safety is the top priority,” said Bob Scudder, chair of APPA’s safety committee and industrial hygiene and corporate risk manager at Grand River Dam Authority. “This is a commitment that needs to come from the top down and permeate every aspect of operations. These awarded utilities have embraced this priority, and they deserve to be celebrated.”
More than 300 utilities from across the country entered the annual awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2021, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The awards have been held annually for more than 65 years.