Keys Energy Services was recently recognized by the Florida Municipal Electric Association with an award for worker safety.
KEYS received first place in Category C (200,000 – 399,999 worker-hours).
For the past 30 years, the FMEA has recognized Florida public power utilities’ efforts to ensure crew safety is the highest priority. Utilities are placed into categories based on total hours worked and rewarded for the most incident-free records.
The incidence ratio used to judge utilities is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses compared to the total number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The FMEA represents the unified interests of 33 public power communities across the state, which provide electricity to more than 3 million of Florida’s residential and business consumers.