Keys Energy Services recently installed a self-service energy bill payment kiosk at 1001 James St. in Key West. The kiosk allows KEYS’ customers to securely pay their bills 24/7, 365 days a year.
To utilize the kiosk customers will need to key in the account number listed on their energy bill or they can look up their account using either the service address or phone number associated with the account. Once the appropriate account has been identified customers then follow instructions and prompts to pay their energy bill.
KEYS’ bill payment kiosk accepts cash, checks, debit and credit cards. For customers paying with cash, the kiosk will only accept bills and it does not dispense change. Any overpayments will be applied to the account.
“The kiosk provides customers with a secure way to pay their bills using cash after hours,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS’ general manager and CEO. “Our drop box for customers paying with checks and our various online options are still available. The new bill payment kiosk is an added convenience.”
KEYS’ customers wishing to utilize the bill payment kiosk can locate it near the base of the ramp outside of KEYS’ service building. A listing of additional payment options can be found at www.keys energy.com/payment-options.