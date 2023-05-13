From left, Troy Adams (APPA vice chair of the Reliable Public Power Provider panel), Rob DePhillips (supervisor of Transmission & Distribution substations), Juan Llera (Safety & Risk coordinator), Dan Sabino (assistant general manager and director of Engineering & Control), Paul Zummo (director of APPA Research and Development).
Keys Energy Services has once again earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. KEYS received the diamond level RP3 designation, the highest achievable level.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. KEYS joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” says Troy Adams, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and general manager at Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin. “And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Lynne Tejeda, general manager and CEO of KEYS. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”