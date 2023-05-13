Calendar Winners Social Media Images

From left, Troy Adams (APPA vice chair of the Reliable Public Power Provider panel), Rob DePhillips (supervisor of Transmission & Distribution substations), Juan Llera (Safety & Risk coordinator), Dan Sabino (assistant general manager and director of Engineering & Control), Paul Zummo (director of APPA Research and Development).

 Photo provided

Keys Energy Services has once again earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. KEYS received the diamond level RP3 designation, the highest achievable level.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. KEYS joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

