Keys Energy Services advises its customers that aerial drone inspections of the transmission line throughout Key West and the Lower Keys are scheduled to be conducted daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting.
KEYS recently awarded a contract to Grays/BHI Energy for transmission pole top repairs for an estimated cost of $2 million. As part of this work the contractor will use aerial drones to inspect the transmission line within KEYS’ service area from Key West to the Seven-Mile Bridge. The use of aerial drones is intended to help save on costs as well as pose less of an inconvenience to the public.
KEYS customers should be aware of the aerial drone flying close to the transmission line during the two-week inspection period. Additionally, residents are advised to drive safely while this work is in progress, and keep their focus on the road and not the drone flying overhead. Any needed repairs identified by the aerial drone inspections will be completed by Grays/BHI Energy crews.
“These inspections are required in order to maintain the reliability of our system,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS’ general manager and CEO. “The exposure of our system to the Florida Keys environment requires constant maintenance in order to reliably power paradise.”