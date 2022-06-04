The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based organization seeking to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers, recently released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide.
Lower Keys Medical Center has maintained a B grade.
“Last fall, Lower Keys Medical Center improved from a C grade to a B grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades,” said David Clay, CEO of Lower Keys Medical Center. “We continue to strive for greater excellence in patient safety and pledge to honor the trust of our patients by being transparent about our progress while working toward the highest possible standards of safety and quality.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public.
Lower Keys Medical Center accreditations include the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Acute Care Hospitals, the Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center and for Laboratory Services, the American College of Cardiology as a Chest Pain Center, the American College of Radiology for Mammography and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for Echocardiography Services.