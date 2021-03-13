The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market has adjusted hours of operation on Thursdays to 3 p.m. until sunset (approximately 8 p.m.) due to Daylight Saving Time.
The hours were 2 to 7 p.m.
The market typically includes cheese, produce, fruit, baked goods, coffee, plants and fresh seafood, along with cuisine available for take-away. Arts, crafts and general merchandise round out the offerings. Market organizers have offered additional picnic-style food options, regular acoustic musicians and an adult beverage stand.
Masks are required, spaced line management enforced, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. Booths are spaced out in one long row down the Mole facing the open ocean. Key West First Legal Rum Distillery free “Ruminizer” hand-sanitizing stations are at the entrance. Organizers realize patrons may be eager to socialize but are reminded to not congregate in groups larger than 10.
For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.