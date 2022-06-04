Florida gas prices held relatively steady through the holiday weekend as an estimated 2 million Floridians were projected to take a Memorial Day road trip, according to AAA.
Memorial Day gas prices were officially the holiday’s most expensive on record. The state average price of $4.57 per gallon was $1.71 per gallon more than last year’s holiday and well above the previous Memorial Day high of $3.93 per gallon — set in 2008.
Florida gas prices are now 60% more expensive than what drivers paid this time last year. The average Floridian is now paying about $68 to fill an average 15-gallon tank. That’s $25 more for a fill up than a year ago.
“Gas prices appeared to level out over the weekend, but there’s renewed upward pressure on pump prices after an active week on the oil market both last week and overnight,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Tightness in the global fuel market has kept a high floor on fuel prices. The price of oil traded higher overnight after the European Union announced a partial ban on Russian oil imports. The region, which is historically reliant on Russian oil and gas, will now have to find alternative suppliers, in what is already an extremely tight fuel market. The longer oil prices remain elevated, the longer American drivers will endure this unprecedented pain at the pump.”
On Friday, May 27, the U.S. price of oil closed at $115.07 per barrel. That’s 2% more than the week before, yet 7% less than this year’s high of $123.70 — set in March.