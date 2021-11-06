A multimillion-dollar transmission line project to replace more than 1,400 insulators within Keys Energy Services’ service area will affected traffic patterns along U.S. 1 in November. Once complete, the project will increase the lifespan of the main source of power for the Lower Keys.
Contractors are working Monday through Thursday between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 18. Traffic will only be affected at one location at a time. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will require lane closures. Where lanes are closed, flaggers and alternating traffic will be deployed.
In order to accommodate work on five structures that cannot be performed on energized lines, a transmission line separation will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and run through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. During this time KEYS customers will be powered via local generation.
Insulators are protective equipment that prevent electric wires from contacting one another or the support tower or pole. The insulators being replaced were installed in 1998 and are exhibiting signs of deterioration.
In April 2020, KEYS’ Utility Board approved a $4.5 million contract to Grays Power Supply LLC for the replacement of the insulators. As part of this reliability work, Grays, and their subcontractor BHI Energy, is working on 486 poles to replace approximately 1,400 insulators.