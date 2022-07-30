Tom Frazer, dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, has been elected to the board of directors of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.
“I am honored to help support BTT’s mission to use actionable science to ensure healthy bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats,” Frazer said. “I care deeply about this mission, which aligns well with my professional interests and tugs at my personal heartstrings as well.”
Frazer was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida’s first chief science officer in 2019, a post he held for two years. Prior to joining the DeSantis Administration, he served in several roles at the University of Florida, including director of the School of Natural Resources and Environment, acting director of the Water Institute, associate director of the School of Forest Resources and Conservation and lead faculty member for the Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences Program. He is also past chair and a current member of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
Frazer earned his bachelor’s degree in marine fisheries from Humboldt State University, his master’s degree in fisheries and aquatic sciences from the University of Florida, and his Ph.D. in biological sciences from the University of California Santa Barbara. His research over the years has addressed topics pertaining to water quantity and quality, nutrient dynamics, fish population dynamics and ecological restoration of degraded ecosystems, among others.
“Dr. Frazer is a national leader in his field and brings to BTT a wealth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to our mission,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “We look forward to working together on a suite of critical issues in water quality, habitat and fisheries.”