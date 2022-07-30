Tom Frazer, dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, has been elected to the board of directors of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.

“I am honored to help support BTT’s mission to use actionable science to ensure healthy bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats,” Frazer said. “I care deeply about this mission, which aligns well with my professional interests and tugs at my personal heartstrings as well.”