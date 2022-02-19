From left, John Cassell, asset manager for Margaritaville Beach House Key West/DiamondRock Hospitality; Tom Healy, chief operating officer/DiamondRock Hospitality; Bailey Thomasson, restoration project coordinator/Coral Restoration Foundation; Jeremy DaSilva, general manager/Margaritaville Beach House Key West
Members of the DiamondRock Hospitality executive leadership team on Feb. 11 presented a $5,000 check to Coral Restoration Foundation from proceeds of a special “‘Tis the SeaSon” package that ran from November through January at Margaritaville Beach House Key West.
For each overnight stay, the resort made a $10 donation to the foundation, with a matching contribution from DiamondRock Hospitality.
“It’s an honor to support the foundation, which works to protect and restore one of the area’s most treasured assets,” DiamondRock Chief Operating Officer Tom Healy said.
A nonprofit marine conservation organization is dedicated to restoring reefs to a healthy state in Florida and globally. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF works to support the reefs’ natural recovery processes. CRF engages others in its mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations and community outreach.
An all-new property in Key West, Margaritaville Beach House Key West sits oceanfront along Smathers Beach and offers 186 suites, a lagoon-style pool and lounging hammocks throughout the grounds. Amenities include poolside entertainment, daily refreshments, a 24-hour fitness center, kids’ activities, lawn games and easy beachfront access. The resort also boasts indoor banquet space and outdoor gardens and courtyards.