Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon during the previous week, but that downward trend may be ending, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 16, the state average was $3.26 per gallon.

Fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on Jan. 5, before eventually setting back to $3.26 during the weekend.