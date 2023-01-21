Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon during the previous week, but that downward trend may be ending, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 16, the state average was $3.26 per gallon.
Fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on Jan. 5, before eventually setting back to $3.26 during the weekend.
Oil prices remain the big contributor to fluctuating prices at the pump. The U.S. price of oil dropped 15% in the first week of 2023, which put downward pressure on pump prices. Unfortunately for drivers, those losses were cut in half last week, when oil rebounded by 8%.
“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”
The U.S. price for oil settled at $79.86 per barrel on Friday, Jan. 13. That’s $6.09 per barrel (8%) more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement so far this year.