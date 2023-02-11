Health Services

Students in the Health Services program at Key West High School get hands-on experience in the classroom and community.

 Photo provided

Students and faculty in Monroe County will join others across the nation during February to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month. CTE Month is recognized to celebrate and highlight the value of skilled labor and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.

“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we are highlighting the rigor, relevance and success of the CTE courses we offer,” said Caroline Bleske, CTE coordinator for Monroe County. “We know the impact these programs have on our economy, and we will continue collaborating with local and state leaders, businesses and industry partners to provide our students with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

