In accordance with state law, Keys Energy Services is notifying residential customers of the Special Needs Registry available through the Monroe County Emergency Management.

The registry helps staff identify residents who would need assistance during evacuations and sheltering because of physical, mental, cognitive impairment or sensory disability.

Residents with special needs are asked to call the registry at 305-292-4591 or log on to www.monroecountyem.com/specialneeds by May 31 to ensure they are accounted for in advance of hurricane season.

