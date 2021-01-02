Keys Energy Services is reminding motorists that utility crews are protected by the Florida Move Over Act as they work alongside local roads and highways.
On July 1, 2014, the state law was amended to include utility service vehicles and sanitation vehicles to the list of public safety vehicles motorists must slow down or move over for to protect personnel who work on roads and highways.
Under the law, motorists are required to:
• Approach law enforcement patrol cars, emergency vehicles, utility service vehicles, sanitation vehicles and tow trucks/wreckers with caution.
• Change lanes away from public safety vehicles if traveling on a multi-lane roadway and able to move over safely; or
• Slow down while maintaining a safe speed of 20 mph below posted speed limits, being careful not to impede or block the flow of traffic unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer.
Violating the Move Over law can result in a fine and points on your license. Specific provisions of the law can be viewed online at www.leg.state.fl.us.