Florida’s commercial and recreational stone crab seasons in state and federal waters will come to a close Sunday, May 2, with the last day of harvest being Saturday, May 1.
This annual season closure date was modified last year as part of a suite of changes that were made in response to a long-term decline in harvest and because the stone crab fishery is likely undergoing overfishing, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. These changes are intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.
For more information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine.