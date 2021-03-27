Barbara Cimmarusti, a Dream Vacations specialist and travel agency franchise owner in Key Largo, has completed a training program to become a travel safety-verified travel advisor.
The training covered health and safety best practices while traveling; travel protection health policies; safety protocols in place at resorts, airlines and cruises; and how to address customer concerns for various scenarios.
Cimmarusti walks clients through the booking and planning process, from selecting destinations and excursions based on clients’ interests to providing enhanced packing lists and guidance on what to expect when traveling.
For information, visit www.coralreeftravels.com.