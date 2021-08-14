Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will honor South Florida anglers Sandy Moret and Chico Fernandez and scientist Dr. Andy Danylchuk for their contributions to flats fishery conservation at the 7th Annual International Science Symposium and Flats Expo in November.
Moret will be awarded The Lefty Kreh Award for Lifetime Achievement in Conservation, which is BTT’s highest honor. A vocal advocate for Everglades conservation and restoration for more than 40 years, Moret doubled-down on his commitment beginning in 2015 as leader of the Now or Neverglades coalition. Moret founded the Florida Keys Fly Fishing School in Islamorada in the late 1980s and Florida Keys Outfitters in 1992.
Fernandez, a renowned angler and author, will receive The Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award, which is presented to those who advance saltwater conservation through writing, entertainment and media outreach. Fernandez’s writing and photography have appeared in hundreds of fishing magazines and books over the decades, influencing generations of fly anglers.
Danylchuk is the 2021 recipient of the Flats Stewardship Award. A BTT Research Fellow, Danylchuk is professor of fish conservation at University of Massachusetts Amherst and also serves as director of the Five College Coastal and Marine Sciences Program. He is the principal investigator on BTT’s Tarpon Acoustic Tagging Project, which is rewriting the book on what is known about tarpon movement and habitat uses.