The Utility Board approved Keys Energy Services (KEYS) fiscal year 2023-2025 strategic plan during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 8.
The approved vision statement is: “Enrich our customers’ lives by providing energy services in a safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable manner while exploring new avenues to benefit our community.” The mission statement is: “Provide safe, reliable energy with excellent customer service at the lowest reasonable cost.”
The approved utility values are: 1) Safety – “Safety is number one in everything we do.” 2) Environment – “We will take steps to care for the unique Florida Keys environment and our plant.” 3) Integrity – “We will act objectively, unselfishly, responsibly, honestly, ethically and efficiently for the good of the organization and our community.” 4) Relationships – “We value our customers, our community, and our workforce; and we will treat everyone with respect, fairness and equality; and we will foster open communications.” 5) Innovation – “We will pursue technology and ideas to improve our service at the lowest reasonable cost.”
The approved goals are: 1) Provide reliable electric service that exceeds industry standards, 2) Provide exceptional customer service and contribute value-added benefits to our community, 3) Provide affordable electricity at the lowest reasonable rates, and 4) Maintain a highly effective workforce and foster a positive, safe working environment.