Enrollment for Keys Energy Services’ discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans is now open.
Residential customers who have previously participated in the program must re-qualify by March 31. Once qualified, customers will receive a $15 discount on their monthly energy bills in 2021.
In order to qualify, senior citizens must be at least 62 years of age on the date of application and their annual household income must not exceed $37,776. Any disabled American veteran wishing to qualify for this program must be a 100% permanently disabled veteran on the date of application, and their income cannot exceed the maximum annual dollar benefit based on the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs benefit rate table.
The service address must either be the customer of record’s homesteaded property or, if a rental, their full-time residence. The customer’s monthly consumption cannot exceed 2,000 kilowatt hours based on their previous 12-month history.
All re-qualification applications for the discount must be completed, signed, and returned to KEYS no later than March 31.
Applications for this program have been mailed to all KEYS’ customers who have previously qualified. New applicants may download an application form at https://www.keysenergy.com/customer-service-requests, or by calling 305-295-1090 to request an application be sent by mail.