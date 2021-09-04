Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday is welcoming RV camping guests to its campground for the first time since Hurricane Irma left the property uninhabitable in 2017. While construction continues, a limited number of 145 RV sites are available for reservation.
Since the Category 4 storm passed near the campground four years ago, Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday has been under construction.
“We didn’t simply want to rebuild this campground following the devastating loss of Hurricane Irma,” said Erik Gothberg, COO of KOA Campgrounds. “This presented us an opportunity to create a modern, inviting campground that will deliver the best camping experience in the Keys. We’re really creating something great here.”
The property features a mixture of site types including waterfront and pull-thru with KOA patios.
The campground is continuing construction on waterfront vacation rentals with an expected open date in 2022. Upon completion the campground will offer 44 suites. Vacation suites will range from 453 to 784 square feet and offer private balconies. Four of the units will offer accessible floor plans.
Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday also offers amenities such as a pool, café, private beach, marina and watersport rentals.
The Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday is located at 251 State Road 939 in Sugarloaf Key.