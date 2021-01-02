2021 could not have come sooner. Never has a new chapter felt so desperately needed for the world. But is 2020 actually over? The virus continues to rage and the life losses mount. December was the deadliest month for the U.S. in the pandemic, so far. Celebrating a new year feels disingenuous, like an arbitrary line in the sand that will get washed away with the next wave of bad news.
This past year, I have exhausted every tool I know of to stay buoyant: Mediation, a daily gratitude practice, exercise, hypnosis, watching inspirational TED Talks, not watching the news, journaling, eating healthy, giving up and eating way too much chocolate. Yet the collective grief of people make all of these efforts feel self-indulgent and superfluous. Our suffering and the suffering of others seeps into the very core of our souls, and it should.
It’s hard not to think about what seems to be a theme of 2020 — the year that stopped the world from breathing. COVID’s merciless attack on the human body’s respiratory system, the asphyxiation of George Floyd, the suffocating feeling of being in lockdown for months and the necessary but uncomfortable masks that stifle air flow all seem to share a common denominator. It really doesn’t matter if it’s coincidence or serendipity, the theme is literally and figuratively shoved down our throats.
What sense are we to make of all this loss? How can we step into (or even slowly move toward) a 2021 in which we can, as a local and global community, “breathe again?” With all the suffering we see around us, it is not a philosophical question, but a necessary one.
If I possessed the wisdom to answer that question, I’d be writing much more than a column. Fortunately, there are poets, sages and saints who remind us “how to breathe,” and why we should keep trying.
If anything good came of 2020, it was time. Some of us spent more quality time in lockdown with our spouses, children and other family members than we ever have before. We connected with old friends on Zoom. We managed to reach out to people who we normally wouldn’t have time for. It wasn’t just time; it was being more present. Without the minutia of daily life getting in the way, many of us could slow down, focus and make the time truly matter.
By that same token, 2020 forced us to put things into perspective. That opportunity reminds us in the simple words of Mahatma Gandhi, “where this is love, there is life.” At some point in 2020 most of us pondered our own mortality — what would happen if we were no longer here. Chances are, what came up were visions of who we love. How could the past year not bring us perspective and remind us what is truly important in life? If we could hold on to that lesson in 2021, and focus more on the people we love and less on minutia, we would all be better and happier for it.
I have thought many times during this year about Harold Kushner, author of “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.” He was a devout rabbi, who lost his child to a rare and horrific disease. In his short but profound book, Kushner suggests that we change the question we ask ourselves from “Why do we have to feel pain?’ to “What do we do with our pain so that it becomes meaningful and not just pointless, empty suffering?” The answer to that latter question is subjective and personal. There may be nothing we feel we can do with our pain to make it meaningful. But the question is worth asking because it alone reminds us that we are not entirely powerless.
Maybe as we step into a not-yet happy new year, we can at least take the lessons of 2020 with us: There is nothing more important than time with the people we love, life is too short to worry about minutia, and most importantly, we can perhaps find purpose or at least growth in adversity.
At the very least, if all else fails, we can take one literal breath at a time and focus on the faith that, as the cycles of life remind us, things will change. No one said it better than author of “The God of Small Things,” Arundhati Roy: “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.” Here’s to 2021, a year in which the world will breathe again.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.