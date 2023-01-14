Most of the battle for businesses is finding the right people. Vetting applications and interviewing to find the right person are laborious to say the least. In a small labor market, sometimes simply finding a warm body can be a challenge. We spend so much time and energy getting the right people on the bus, that we forget to teach them how to drive it.
Major corporations usually have training systems in place, but even those protocols can be weak and miss the point of training. Small- and medium-sized businesses often just wing it and hope the new hire will be smart and experienced enough to learn the ropes. Baptism by fire might work, but it certainly isn’t prudent.
To start, consider some of the biggest pitfalls to avoid when it comes to training your staff:
1. A lack of training systems. If you think about any skills you have ever mastered, from driving a car to working a computer system, chances are you had some systematized training. That process probably involved three things: 1) Written information that you were required to know or at least review; 2) practice with a designated “expert” at the task; and, 3) a “test” at the end to ensure that you could do it on your own.
Could we learn how to drive a car or work a piece of machinery without these three steps? Probably, but it could be costly and even dangerous. This is a logical process, and yet so often businesses hire staff and offer them no formalized training. For the time it takes to develop a training system (even a loose one), you could save your business hundreds and hours and a lot of money.
2. Shadowing whomever is working that day. Without systems in place, chances are everyone does their job just a little bit differently, and some do it far better than others. Assigning a new employee to shadow whomever happens to be working that day (and then someone else the following day) creates chaos, confusion and inconsistency in both product and service.
Identify a team of key people who can act as lead trainers. Give them a protocol to follow (back to point no. 1), and make sure they are the cream of the crop. They should be the people who set the bar for the new hires.
3. Leaving out competency tests. You can show someone something all day long, but there is only one way to make sure they know how to do it: Test them. It doesn’t have to be uncomfortable or scary. Just make sure through role play or simulation that they can perform the task many times without mistakes before you let them go “live” with customers.
4. Training as a one-shot deal. Giving people training without any continuity or reinforcement is like thinking you are going to get in shape by running a few miles three times. It has to be consistent, and there should always be new tools and skills offered to improve. The most profitable businesses are ones that continuously grow their people. It prevents boredom and monotony, and it makes employees feel like they are moving toward bigger and better things.
Training determines not only the skills and service your employees provide. It is the very core of your organization’s culture. It is far easier to develop a good habit from the start than to break someone of a bad habit and try to re-teach. People will rise and fall to any occasion, so set the standards clearly, and take the time to create systems that can be implemented consistently.
