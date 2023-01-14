Most of the battle for businesses is finding the right people. Vetting applications and interviewing to find the right person are laborious to say the least. In a small labor market, sometimes simply finding a warm body can be a challenge. We spend so much time and energy getting the right people on the bus, that we forget to teach them how to drive it.

Major corporations usually have training systems in place, but even those protocols can be weak and miss the point of training. Small- and medium-sized businesses often just wing it and hope the new hire will be smart and experienced enough to learn the ropes. Baptism by fire might work, but it certainly isn’t prudent.