Medicare fraud is big business, and like most businesses, it has adapted to the new environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The public health emergency created an opportunity for fraudsters to modify and repurpose existing schemes,” a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, said in an email. CMS has seen bad actors take advantage of wider demand for tele-health, COVID-19 testing and vaccines as avenues for identity theft and fraudulent billing.