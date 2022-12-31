Many of us face New Year’s resolutions with a mix of hope and dread. No doubt it’s good to have goals, yet the mere thought of more effort after an exhausting holiday season can be daunting, and we secretly suspect that our resolutions may set us up for failure. (Sadly, approximately 80% of resolutions are abandoned by February.)

According to a poll conducted by a marketing firm in 2020, there are three reasons our New Year’s resolutions fade quickly. The first is a lack of self-discipline. (Isn’t that why we needed the resolution in the first place?) The second is a lack of specificity, and the third is time. From my own experience, I would add disappointment. We live in a quick-fix culture. When things don’t happen as fast as we hoped, we tend to throw in the towel.