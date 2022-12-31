Many of us face New Year’s resolutions with a mix of hope and dread. No doubt it’s good to have goals, yet the mere thought of more effort after an exhausting holiday season can be daunting, and we secretly suspect that our resolutions may set us up for failure. (Sadly, approximately 80% of resolutions are abandoned by February.)
According to a poll conducted by a marketing firm in 2020, there are three reasons our New Year’s resolutions fade quickly. The first is a lack of self-discipline. (Isn’t that why we needed the resolution in the first place?) The second is a lack of specificity, and the third is time. From my own experience, I would add disappointment. We live in a quick-fix culture. When things don’t happen as fast as we hoped, we tend to throw in the towel.
The good news is that we can achieve our goals, and we don’t have to do it on an arbitrary date such as Jan. 1. If the new year feels too exhausting, wait until you catch your breath. Well-crafted goals with a doable plan for achieving them bring us purpose and focus. The problem isn’t having them, and it’s not really about time. It’s how we go about achieving them.
There are three things we can do to achieve our goals in the short and long term. To make it easy to remember, we can call them the “3 C’s” of goal setting. They are clarity, confidence and consistency.
1. Clarity – The key to achieving a goal is understanding why we want it and what the cost will be if we don’t do it. Motivational speaker Anthony Robbins explains that in order to change, the pain of staying the same must outweigh the pain of change. In his seminars attended by thousands, he walks the audience through a meditative exercise of what it would feel like to not achieve the goal they have identified and to stay exactly the same or get worse. It’s a brutal emotional exercise that produces precisely the effect it intends — a compelling force to change.
The second point to achieving clarity is specificity. To the extent possible, our goal should be feasible and quantifiable. Saying we want to “get fit” or “lose weight” is doomed for failure. Rather, we should know exactly how much weight and it must be achievable for us. Studies show that less ambitious goals or incremental goals tend to produce far better results because we truly can surmount them.
2. Confidence – The lack of self-discipline is not because we are simply lazy. Failure has a great deal to do with confidence. Beliefs about our self-worth and the way the world operates can either help or hinder us in the process of getting what we want. Many of us don’t believe we deserve what we seek, or we feel that our goal is impossible. The key is to challenge beliefs about ourselves, life and our expectations. Remember that beliefs are repetitive thoughts and not necessarily objectively accurate.
This goes back to clarity. If we understand why we want to change, we also must embrace the fact that we deserve the things we desire, and that it is possible to attain them. We can ask ourselves if the people we care about deserve that same happiness and if they are capable of achieving it. If the answer is affirmative for others, why is the same not true for us?
3. Consistency – French journalist, poet and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote “a goal without a plan is just a wish.” The bridge between wanting and having is action — not acting on a one-time basis, but consistently. Once we are clear on what we want and believe we can have it, the steps we need to take become apparent. The more specific the plan, the more likely we are to achieve our goal. Consistent repetition is the key to all learning. That includes learning new habits that lead us to permanent change. It is useful to write down an action plan daily for what you will do to achieve your goal, and even more useful to have someone (a friend, partner, colleague) check in with you to hold you accountable.
Clarity, confidence and consistency are the keys to achieving our goals. Even with those elements in place, we should expect that we will occasionally go off course, falter and make mistakes. Change is never a linear path, and we must always be gentle with ourselves in the process. Above all, we can remember that a new year is not the only time, and often not even the best time, for resolutions. We have the opportunity to grow whenever life shows us it is time.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.