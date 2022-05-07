The law of physics states that every action has a reaction. No doubt this is true in this current time of crisis. COVID hits, and we react. Employees leave the Keys en masse, and we react. A war breaks out in Europe, and we react. The difference, however, between human behavior and science is choice. We cannot change the action, but we can change how we react to it.
Resiliency refers to our reaction. It is a cultivated art form that allows us to adapt to misfortune and hardship. This concept applies to individuals, organizations, communities and nations.
Resiliency doesn’t mean that we don’t face difficulties or see an issue as a challenge. By definition, the concept requires that we perceive a challenge or a threat. Getting through it to the other side is precisely what builds resiliency.
What makes resiliency difficult is that we start to believe in the chaos and anxiety we see every day from colleagues, family, friends and other businesses, and we get sucked into it. Rising above it requires several key concerted and consistent efforts:
1. Use the Past to Guide You. COVID may have been unprecedented as a pandemic, but it isn’t the first collectively hard experience in our lives. We can look back at recessions and recall when the stock and housing markets crashed. Some of our family members and friends have experienced and served in wars all over the world. On a personal level, we have all been through a painful loss of some kind in our lives.
We know how to get stronger. The best way to quell anxiety is to latch on in your mind to a specific event in which you were able to be resilient and cope effectively. The more you understand how you got through it in detail, the easier it will be to apply these tools, skills and cognitive processes to your current situation. Identify four or five principles you used. It is useful to write them down and look at them daily, or to talk to other people about them. Visualizing and hearing them often will help you maintain them.
2. Choose a “Champion.” A common theme in childhood abuse survivors is the relationship they had with one or two key people (their champions), who believed in them and truly supported them when they needed it most. Support from friends, loved ones, business partners, mentors and coaches is essential in dealing effectively with adversity. We must find people who are positive and can empathize with us. Don’t go to people who will simply reinforce how bad things are. Find one champion who can really listen and provide you with support and guidance.
3. Be Proactive and Help Others. Purpose gives us strength. It reminds us that we are powerful and able. It almost feels counterintuitive to reach out and offer support when you feel you are not on sturdy ground, but studies show the opposite is true. There is a self-reported decrease in feelings of anxiety and helplessness when we step outside of ourselves and offer support to others. In the act of healing others, we also heal ourselves.
The actions of a changing world are not often in our power, but our reactions are. Resilience, like any other ability or skill, begins with a choice — one that is made consistently and with a delicate balance of confidence and humility. Things are hard and may get harder, but no matter how far we fall we must remember that our tenacity always outweighs our fragility.
