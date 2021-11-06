Communication is a breeze when there’s nothing important to talk about. But no one likes to ask for a raise or tell an employee they aren’t doing a good job. It’s no picnic to tell your spouse that you’re not happy in the relationship or explain to customers that they can’t have something they want. But these are the conversations that matter. They are the ones on which our personal and professional relationships depend, and we simply can’t avoid them.
There’s no road map to uncomfortable conversations, but there are a few rules to follow that can make the process easier. By using three rules, you will find those awkward moments less painful.
Rule 1: Give up the idea that you’re right. Most problems between people aren’t about facts; they’re about perceptions. Trying to convince someone that you are right obscures the real problem and prevents resolution.
Before having a difficult conversation, remind yourself that you have two goals: to understand the other person’s perceptions and to make your perceptions understood. Try to stand in their shoes and empathize with how they feel about the situation.
Rule 2: Script it. We’ve all had the experience of wishing we had said (or had refrained from saying) something in a difficult conversation. You’ll remember from past articles that feelings of anxiety induce what’s called the stress response. The response clouds our judgment and prevents us from communicating clearly.
There are three things you need to consider when you’re scripting: What, when and where. Start by planning the words you want to use. You can also probably predict how the person may respond. The conversation won’t go exactly as planned, but having a sense of the discussion before it happens will give you confidence and guidance.
If you’ve ever heard the PIP-CIP rule, you’ll know exactly where to have the conversation. PIP-CIP stands for “praise in public; criticize in private.” Always get the person alone to keep egos at bay.
When should you have the conversation? Right away. There’s no great time for an uncomfortable discussion, so the faster you take care of it the better. Difficult conversations are like low-grade infections: If you don’t take care of them immediately, they usually get worse. So don’t procrastinate.
Rule 3: Put the ball in their court. We often turn difficult conversations into monologues. The other person may shut down out of fear or anger, and leave us feeling frustrated. When you decide to take the initiative, you have the power. So, make sure that you share that power by asking for feedback. Use open-ended questions, like “How do you see the situation?” or “What do you need from me?” You can say what you think and feel, but always check in with people because their perceptions will most likely differ from yours.
So, the next time you have a conversation you’re dreading, start by giving up ideas of right or wrong, then script what you plan to say, and always put the ball in their court during the conversation. And remember that the most important thing you can do with an uncomfortable conversation is to have it.
