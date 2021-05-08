Across industries, studies show that workplace morale tends to be shockingly low. According to a 2019 (pre-COVID) Gallup publication, “The Global Workplace Report,” 85% of employees are not actively engaged or are actively disengaged at work.” The stress and anxiety of the past year has added to those sentiments. While each of us is ultimately responsible for our own feelings and actions, strong leaders know that high morale doesn’t just happen, and they are prepared to stop the downward spiral.
The causes of low morale are endless: Inadequate pay, too much work, not enough staff, lack of appreciation and communication, internal conflicts, and yes, poor leadership. The reasons for low morale are diverse but the good news is that the solutions are generally uniform. And you don’t have to be the person in charge of the organization to step up to the plate and change the situation.
If you’re wondering why anyone should bother improving morale, remember that on average we spend 76,000 hours of our lives working. Good leaders see time not so much as money, but as a precious commodity — one too important to waste on low morale.
So, if you’re ready to improve things at your place of business, take it up a notch, and make employees feel more inspired, start by trying these three things:
1) Communicate. Good communication consists of two things: Sharing information and getting input. You can do this in so many ways (and the more, the better). Make sure you have meetings, update the staff on what is happening through emails, memos or texts. You simply can’t over-communicate. On the flip side, give people ample opportunity to provide input and share ideas. The best way to do this is to informally ask them for their ideas, and then follow up. Good leaders constantly ask their employees for their opinion and thoughts, and they take that information to heart.
2) Create synergy. Many of America’s most famous companies pride themselves on their team efforts. IBM and 3M are examples of organizations that function on group work and interaction. These two companies learned long ago that their office environments needed to be conducive to easy communication between employees. They constantly use inter-departmental task forces for projects with specific goals to stimulate cooperation and innovation.
3) Help people grow. Complacency is caused by boredom. We need to give people mountains to climb, and opportunities to sharpen their tools and technical skills. This year proved to us that we can take advantage of growing opportunities without leaving our offices or homes. Webinars and online training are options if you don’t have the budget or staff to send them off site to training.
As a leader, it’s easy to blame the institution or the world situation for your staff’s low morale. It’s true that happiness is an “inside job” and that you are not entirely responsible for the engagement of your employees, but leaders do have a large role to play in the equation. Ask yourself if there is even one small thing you could do or change to increase morale. Every small step matters, and ultimately we can improve work and personal lives of the people we serve as leaders.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.