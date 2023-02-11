Many people say they trust others until they have reason to do otherwise. Managers bank on that adage and assume that their employees should and will offer the gift of trust without question. Yet, even with the best intentions that assumption is not enough to truly earn the trust of employees.

As the late author and speaker Stephen Covey once said, “Contrary to what most people believe, trust is not some soft, illusive quality that you either have or you don’t; rather, trust is a pragmatic, tangible, actionable asset that you create.” Leaders should not assume that trust is automatic. It requires a deliberate effort and thoughtfulness about employees’ needs collectively and individually. Most importantly, it requires humility and a willingness of leaders to trust their employees.