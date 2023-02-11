Many people say they trust others until they have reason to do otherwise. Managers bank on that adage and assume that their employees should and will offer the gift of trust without question. Yet, even with the best intentions that assumption is not enough to truly earn the trust of employees.
As the late author and speaker Stephen Covey once said, “Contrary to what most people believe, trust is not some soft, illusive quality that you either have or you don’t; rather, trust is a pragmatic, tangible, actionable asset that you create.” Leaders should not assume that trust is automatic. It requires a deliberate effort and thoughtfulness about employees’ needs collectively and individually. Most importantly, it requires humility and a willingness of leaders to trust their employees.
Building trust requires skills that are misnamed as “soft.” Managers undoubtedly must concern themselves with the “hard” skills of operations, budgets, staffing, making customers happy and a host of fires they put out daily. At the same time, they should remember that none of the hard skills matter if they don’t have the people there to do the job. A May 2022 study in Forbes Magazine showed poor management and toxic culture are two of the Top 5 reasons people leave their jobs today. Good management and positive business culture are based on trusting relationships.
If giving and earning trust were easy, all managers would do it. Truly trusting someone is hard because it makes us vulnerable. If managers trust their teams to get the job done and the team fails, it reflects poorly on them. They may lose the trust of their leaders or business owners, and they may even lose faith in themselves. Most of us fear failure more than anything else. For that reason, it’s easier sometimes to micromanage people, place unreasonable demands or do the job themselves.
A case in point: A couple of years ago the CEO of a big hospital in Texas hired me to work with a situation that had devolved into a crisis. They had hired a new nursing director and charged him with cleaning up the mess after years of constant turnover, staffing shortages and overall low morale. The nursing director observed the chaos and decided he was going to whip everyone into shape. He began with write-ups daily for even the smallest of things. He monitored the nursing staff’s every move and asked for people to report their peers for things that were not done perfectly. The consequence was devastating. The nurses began fighting with the physicians and among themselves. Morale went from bad to appalling. Everyone felt they were being spied upon by their peers who wanted to be in the good graces of their new, dominating boss.
Despite the employee’s claims, the boss wasn’t a bad person. From his view, the way to build trust was to immediately set strict rules and hold people accountable without exception. His instinct to hold people accountable was right, but the implementation destroyed the team’s trust in him and each other.
He soon realized the need to take a step back, listen to the nursing staff and physicians, ask for solutions, let them do their jobs and slowly make changes. Instead of assuming that the “inmates were running the asylum,” he needed to understand the sources of the problem and trust that the team together could solve the problems.
If managers want to keep their employees and encourage teamwork, they must focus on building trust. No business can have enough of this precious commodity. There are three simple things any leader can do: 1) Seek input from the staff on their needs and ask for solutions to problems; 2) Jump in on the ground level and help the front lines; 3) let people do their jobs by resisting the urge to micromanage. If they make a mistake, you can help them fix it, but give them the freedom to take ownership of their work.
There has never been a successful business or relationship without trust. It is the foundation on which all good results are built. It is worth every manager’s time to reflect on what they could do better and consistently to earn the trust of their people.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.