In as far as the Florida Keys remain a beautiful oasis, there is monumental change happening before our eyes. In a span of just a few years, we are seeing an unprecedented housing shortage and consequential labor crisis, an ever-streaming flow of visitors that makes us think there is no longer a “slow season,” and new levels of concern over climate change, flooding and the imminent threat of rising sea levels. Keys residents are great at seeing the upside of just about anything, but things are not “business as usual.”

New times call for new measures. Really, what they call for is a plan of action. We need to think about, prepare for and clarify how we want to contend with a new reality, and how we might even use it to improve and grow. In the loosest form, that is called a strategic plan. Any business and any person can create one. A strategic plan is exactly what it sounds like — a plan with a devised strategy, purpose, goal and set of actions to achieve a desired goal.

